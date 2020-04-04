By Trend

Turkey’s export to the member-states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) from January through February 2020 exceeded $7.9 billion, which is an increase by 7.9 percent compared to the same period of 2019, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

The export to the OIC countries has made up 26.9 percent of the total export of Turkey in February 2020, the ministry said.

Turkey’s export to the OIC countries increased by 8.6 percent in February 2020 and reached over $4 billion compared to February 2019, the ministry said.

Turkey’s import from the OIC countries increased by 19 percent from January through February 2020 and exceeded $5.1 billion compared to the same period of 2019, the ministry said.

The import from the OIC countries has made up 13.9 percent of the total import of Turkey from January through February 2020.

In February 2020, Turkish imports from OIC countries increased by 13.9 percent compared to February 2019, exceeding $2.4 billion.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $32.3 billion in February 2020.

Turkish exports increased by 2.3 percent in February 2020 compared to February 2019, amounting to $14.6 billion.

Turkish imports increased by 9.8 percent in February 2020 compared to February 2019 and amounted to $17.6 billion.

From January through February 2020, Turkey's trade turnover amounted to $66.2 billion.

Turkish export increased by 4.1 percent from January through February 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, amounting to $29.3 billion, the ministry said.

"From January through February 2020, Turkish import grew by 14.3 percent compared to the same period in 2019, amounting to $36.8 billion," the ministry said.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $374.2 billion in 2019.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz