By Trend

Some 149 people in Iran have died from the COVID-19 over the past day, said Deputy Health Minister of Iran Alireza Raisi, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Raisi, about 1,046 people were infected as result of coronavirus the past day.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 18,400 people have been infected, 1284 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 5,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

Row Name of the province Infected people 1 Tehran 4 184 2 Qom 1 083 3 Gilan 976 4 Isfahan 1 484 5 Alborz 891 6 Mazandaran 1 491 7 Maraki 806 8 Qazvin 520 9 Semnan 533 10 Golestan 649 11 Razavi Khorasani 538 12 Fars 357 13 Lorestan 361 14 East Azerbaijan 545 15 Khuzestan 353 16 Yazd 526 17 Zanjan 267 18 Kurdistan 178 19 Ardabil 259 20 Kermanshah 151 21 Kerman 130 22 Hamadan 162 23 Sistan and Baluchestan 100 24 Hormozgan 117 25 South Khorasan 124 26 North Khorasan 121 27 Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 57 28 Ilam 118 29 West Azerbaijan 284 30 Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 47 31 Bushehr

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz