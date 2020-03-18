By Trend

In Georgia, testing of the entire population for coronavirus may be carried out, Georgian Minister of Health Ekaterina Tikaradze told reporters, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The testing can reveal many coronavirus cases at an early stage, the minister said.

Tikaradze named Korea as a good example for coronavirus testing. She added that the government is in talks with Korea and China regarding the attraction of specialists on this issue.

The minister expects Georgia will conduct the tests by the end of the week.

As of today, Georgia has 38 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

