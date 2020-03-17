By Trend

Three more coronavirus cases have been detected in Kazakhstan, Spokesperson for Kazakhstan’s Healthcare Ministry Dias Akhmetsharip said, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

All three cases have been detected in country’s Almaty city.

Akhmetsharip said that the first patient is a girl born in 2018, who arrived in Kazakhstan via Berlin – Minsk – Almaty flight. Currently she is hospitalized.

The second patient is a man born 1966, who arrived from Moscow on March 10, 2020. The third patient is a man born 1956 who also arrived from Moscow.

Thus, the total number of coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan is 13.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 7,150. Over 182,406 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 79,430 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz