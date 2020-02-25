By Trend

Turkey did not allow the trucks with Iranian citizens to enter the country, Spokesman for Iran's Customs Administration Rouhollah Latifi said.

“Turkey allowed Turkish drivers and drivers of other countries to enter Turkey at 12:00 (GMT+3) on Feb. 24,” the spokesman said, Trend reports referring to the Iranian Customs Administration.

The spokesman added that 70 trucks entered Turkey from 12:00 to 13:30 through the Iranian customs.

"No trucks were allowed to cross the border between Iran and Turkey until 20:00 last night,” the spokesman said. “However, Iranian drivers on the Turkish border were allowed to enter Iran.”

Referring to the recent situation on the Iranian-Iraqi border, the spokesman said that the Iraqi side announced that the passage was closed for passengers for 15 days. According to the agreement, 180 Iraqi trucks have passed through the Mehran checkpoint from 10:00 till 13:30 on Feb. 24. Iranian trucks have not entered Iraq since 2003.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 60 people have been infected, 12 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the WHO (World Health Organization) has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicine to the infected.

---

