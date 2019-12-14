By Trend

Association of Environmental Organizations of Kazakhstan is finishing developing a draft of a map of social and environmental monitoring, Deputy Chairperson of Association Yeldos Abakanov told Trend in an interview.

According to Abakanov, this map will be a sort of information system, which will display environmental situation in the country’s cities.

"That is, the volume of emissions, volume spent on environmental measures funding and other indicators," the deputy chairperson said.

At the same time, he noted, the map will be operating online.

"The environmental monitoring sensors will be available on the map and these sensors will show the air condition in real time," Abakanov said.

Furthermore, a feedback system will be operating within the framework of the map, which will give every citizen an opportunity to identify a problem, describe it and the association will make a point to solve it.

Abakanov noted that over the course of last couple of years, the level of public awareness on the environmental situation has significantly increased, and as a result, a number of environmental issues rise to the national level, and often even reach the level of the country's top leadership.

Another priority of the Association is to improve the Kazakhstan’s legislation, he said.

"Currently, the process of environmental code developing is underway in the country and the Association is actively involved in this process. The document will be submitted to the parliament soon," Abakanov said.

Abakanov added that the association was preparing the draft code based on various innovations, including modernization of ventures, transition to the best available technologies, and issues related to improving the system of the efficient environmental payments use.

"Moving away from total control of all enterprises and focus on the largest enterprises, ensuring that they use the most advanced technologies and switch to integrated green solutions is planned. The scheme for assessing environmental impact, scheme of participation, or strengthening the role of the public in decision-making is being improved," the official said.

Established in 2017, the Association of Environmental Organizations of Kazakhstan was set up with the aim of consolidating and uniting environmental organizations. Currently, 120 environmental organizations are the members of the association.

