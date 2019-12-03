By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The representative of the UN World Food Program in Armenia Jelena Milosevic has said, as many as 500,000 people suffer from various forms of malnutrition in Armenia.

She made the remarks during the international conference on investment opportunities in food and entrepreneurship development in Yerevan on November 27.

Milosevic stressed this fact negatively affects Armenia 's capabilities since the full realization of human potential as an engine of the economy is impossible with limited access to food.

She noted that this situation is the result of many factors, including the inefficient use of agricultural resources, which causes other problems, such as emigration.

Milosevic pointed to the problem with the efficiency of establishing the entire chain of the food system - from food production to consumption.

The question is whether Armenia has the resources to rectify the situation. As the economists of this country admit, loud statements by Prime Minister Pashinyan and representatives of his team about the so-called "economic revolution" will remain just a naked populism. In the absence of large foreign investments, there can be no economic breakthrough in Armenia.

Contrary to Pashinyan’s promises, even Russian capital is leaving Armenia. For example, RusHydro announced its withdrawal from the Armenian market due to constant losses and an uncomfortable investment climate. The Armenian government refuses to create a more favorable environment for the normal functioning of the company. In addition, poverty in Armenia and the low purchasing power of its population provoked the company to withdraw.

For the same reason, other countries of the world do not want to invest and have no interest in investing Armenia. Pashinyan himself regularly admits this, complaining about the extremely low foreign investment for the country.

In addition, the incompetence of the current government becomes apparent. This, among other things, also managed to increase the problems of Armenia, spoiling relations with Russia and other countries that are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Pashinyan’s attempt to block or prevent the appointment of a representative of Belarus by the CSTO Secretary General was doomed to failure. The CSTO leaders confirmed the appointment of State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas as Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) as of January 1, 2020.

So, the number of people permanently leaving Armenia is growing. It is logical that among the runners there are many representatives of youth. They do not want to live in a state that has closed borders with its neighbors, which has no clear economic prospects. Instead, they run the risk of becoming cannon fodder, implementing Pashinyan’s policy of retaining power through provocations at the forefront.

To ensure a normal existence for its citizens, there are also no resources in Armenia. Thus, the hope that life will become better after the revolution did not materialize.

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews' staff journalist

