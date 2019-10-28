By Trend

Following the negotiations between Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad held in Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat on October 27, a number of bilateral documents have been agreed on, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan State News Agency.

Thus, parties adopted a joint statement on the occasion of the official visit of the Malaysia’s prime minister, and the program of cooperation between ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries for 2020-2021. A document on training of diplomats has also been concluded at the level of countries’ foreign ministries.

After the signing ceremony, Turkmen president and Malaysia’s prime minister made a statement for the press.

