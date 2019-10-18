By Trend

An international “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2019” conference and exhibition is scheduled to be held in Ashgabat Oct. 22-23, Trend reports referring to the organizers - the Turkmennebit state concern and the Turkmen Forum company.

The conference is held annually and is a prestigious business forum that promotes the development and strengthening of partnership with Turkmenistan in the oil and gas industry, the report said.

The conference will feature a review of the Turkmen oil and gas market, covering all aspects of the activity, including the latest gas-chemical projects, and leading experts of global oil and gas companies will make presentations.

The event is planned to be attended by heads and representatives of Turkmen government agencies and leading oil and gas companies, biggest international organizations and financial institutions.

This year’s panel sessions will cover topics such as "Trends in the gas chemical sector", "Investment projects on the Turkmen shelf of the Caspian sea", "Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India" gas pipeline (TAPI), "Innovative technologies for deep processing of oil and gas" and "New investment projects in the oil and gas sector".

Representatives of foreign companies will have the opportunity to meet with the leadership of the Turkmen oil and gas complex to discuss pressing issues and establish mutually beneficial cooperation.

In addition, as part of the conference, there are plans to visit new gas chemical plant recently opened near Ashgabat for the production of gasoline from natural gas.

