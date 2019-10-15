By Trend

Uzbekistan is interested in transit routes to Europe and the Middle East through Azerbaijan and Turkey’s territory, Uzbek Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Sardar Umurzakov said, Trend reports.

Umurzakov was speaking at a business meeting of economic ministers of Turkic-speaking countries at the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS-Turkic Council) dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Cooperation Council.

The minister said that due to its remote geographical position, Uzbekistan is far from important transport routes; as a result, the country sees the need to create logistics centers to ensure the access of Central Asian countries to world markets, as well as to develop transport routes among the CCTS member states.

Umurzakov added that the history of trade relations among the countries of the Council dates back to the time of the Great Silk Road.

The minister noted that from January to August 2019, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the CCTS member countries exceeded $5 billion, which indicates a 20 percent increase on an annualized basis.

The minister added that 15 percent of the foreign trade of the country accounts for the share of countries of the Turkic Council, Umurzakov said. In Uzbekistan, over 2,100 foreign enterprises represent CCTS countries - this is a quarter of all enterprises with foreign capital operating in Uzbekistan.

