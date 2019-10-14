By Trend

Uzbekistan will further diversify the agenda of the Turkic Council, Secretary General of the organization Baghdad Amreyev said following the meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTS-Turkic Council), Trend reports Oct. 14.

“All our efforts are aimed at expanding economic cooperation between our countries,” Amreyev noted. “Recently, we have created a joint chamber of commerce. Hungary and Uzbekistan have officially joined this structure today. The main event of this meeting is the first expansion of the organization. Uzbekistan is becoming a full member. We are confident that Uzbekistan will further diversify our agenda.”

The secretary general added that the declaration of the heads of state of the Turkic Council, which will be signed Oct. 15, includes the issue of creating a Joint Investment Fund.

On Oct. 3, 2009, at the summit in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, it was announced about the creation of a new organization, and its activity principles are reflected in the Istanbul Declaration of Sept. 16, 2010.

At the first stage, the Turkic Council included Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

On Sept. 14, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ratified the Nakhchivan agreement on the establishment of the Cooperation Council for Turkic Speaking states (Turkic Council).

The structures of the Turkic Council include the Secretariat in Istanbul, the Council of Presidents, the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Committee of Senior Officials, the Council of Elders of Turkic Speaking States, the Parliamentary Assembly (TURKPA) in Baku, the International Turkic Academy in Nur Sultan city and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) in Ankara.

Over the entire existence period of the organization, six meetings of leaders of the member countries of the Turkic Council took place.

