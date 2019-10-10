By Trend

A meeting was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan headed by the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Pakistan Armed Forces General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

In the beginning of the talks, the parties noted with satisfaction the high level of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Pakistan based on the principles of equality, good neighborhood and mutual respect.

The parties discussed the bilateral ties in political, economic and humanitarian spheres. Particularly, the successful advancement of the multilateral transport and energy projects, such as the construction of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline, as well as electrical and fiber-optic communication lines on Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route were underlined.

The parties noted that the implementation of these projects will make a valuable input in social-economic development not only of the countries-participants of the projects, but also of the whole region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz