By Trend

Iraq's Oil Ministry said on Tuesday that Iraq exported more than 107 million barrels of crude oil in September, bringing in revenues of over 6 billion U.S. dollars, reports Trend citing to Xinhuanet.com.

Iraq's total exports of crude oil in September was over 107.2 million barrels, at an average of 3.57 million barrels per day, which brought in revenues of 6.345 billion dollars for the month, a ministry statement said, citing statistics of the State Organization for Marketing of Oil.

The average selling price for crude in September was 59.14 dollars per barrel, the statement added.

About 103 million barrels were exported from the country's central and southern oil fields, while about 3.16 million barrels were from the northern province of Kirkuk, and 877,196 barrels were from the northern province of Nineveh, according to the statement.

It said that Iraq also exported 221,977 barrels of crude oil to neighboring Jordan during September, with an average of 7,000 barrels per day.

Iraq's economy heavily relies on exports of crude oil, which account for more than 90 percent of the country's revenues.

