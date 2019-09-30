By Trend

The Iranian Parliament has further cut its costs, Member of the Iranian Parliament’s Presidium Alireza Rahimi tweeted, Trend reports.

He said that the number of foreign visits of Iranian MPs has been reduced.

Rahimi added that business class flights have been canceled for MPs and all overseas flights are being operated as regular ones since Sept. 22.

The Iranian MP said that cutting the costs began last Iranian year (started March 21, 2018).

“Last year, business class flights were limited to only those lasting more than three hours,” he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz