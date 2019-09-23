By Trend

Citizen Service Centers of Kazakhstan temporarily halted the admission of documentation for registration and secondary registration of vehicles, the Head of Government for Citizens corporation Murat Zhumanbay said on his Facebook page, Trend reports.

“On September 23, 2019 due to technical maintenance of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan data base, the admission of documentation for registration and secondary registration of vehicles will be halted from 10:30 to 12:30 and from 17:00 to 19:00,” he said.

According to Zhumanbay, this service will also not be available on the site of Electronic government of Kazakhstan during the mentioned above period.

---

