Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev signed a decree approving an action plan in connection with the holding of the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking countries in Baku, Trend reports on Aug. 5.

According to the document, a working group which will deal with the holding of the summit will be created. The instructions were given to the corresponding structures to carry out the work envisaged in the action plan.

The 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking countries will be held on October 14-15 in Baku.

