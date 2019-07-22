By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Being unable to attract healthy young people to the army service, the Armenian state continues to force people with serious diseases to serve in the army.

Yury Broyan, a 19-year old young man, having a hereditary mental illness, was called up for service in 2018 and beaten by his commander. It is noteworthy that Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan did not hide that there is a problem with mentally handicapped soldiers in Armenia but added that Broyan was recognized by the medical commission as fit for military service.

Interesting that Broyan could not even read and write. Moreover, Broyan's mother told that her son was summoned to the medical examination and from there Broyan was taken to Nagorno-Karabakh. After 10 days of service, the battalion commander beat him up cruelly, after which Broyan found himself in a psychiatric clinic. From there, he was transferred to the Yerevan Military Hospital, where his parents were finally able to meet with his son.

Recently, officers of the military police of the Armenian Defense Ministry found out that Broyan discharged from the hospital and left in an unknown direction. The military police established contact with the mother of the soldier, who replied that her son was not going to return to the military unit.

Ayarpi Sargsyan, who is a lawyer of Broyan, informed that the soldier did not disappear anywhere and is currently in the military police, where he is still under pressure. She stressed that Broyan's condition worsened irreversibly. The reason was the violence that the sick soldier was subjected to in the military unit and the military police.

However, Broyan’s torments did not end. As human rights activist Zhanna Aleksanyan said, the Armenian military police took the medicines prescribed by the doctor from Broyan and prohibited him from taking them.

The question arises, why is the Armenian military showing such cruelty to a sick young man who cannot even be helped by medicine? Apparently, because of his nationality, since Broyan is a Yezidi. In Armenia, there is a real Yezidi genocide, quiet and inconspicuous.

Broyan's example is not unique. Tosun Amoyan, who had problems with his hands, because of which he could not hold a weapon, was also sent to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

Another Yezidi soldier became an invalid in the army. Arthur Asanyan was diagnosed with spinal amyotrophy, but he was not immediately demobilized. Asanyan served for two years and only then was recognized unfit for military service. The Armenian authorities with the Defense Ministry did not take on the costs of treating the soldier. In response, Asanyan’s mother announced their family’s intention to renounce Armenian citizenship.

It is no secret that the Yezidis today in Armenia are subjected to harassment and discrimination. Thus, despite the change of power, the racist ideology underlying the national idea remained unchanged in this country.

