By Trend

Sowing sugar beets is underway at 17,900-hectare-plots in Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Protection.

Some 224,000 tons of sugar beets are harvested in average per year.

The annual sugar production plan in the country is more than 10,000 tons.

The sowing process usually starts in the middle of May. The crops will be gradually harvested in October as sugar beets are cold-resistant.

The local beet growers usually use the Russian sugar beet varieties Romanovskaya-47 and Portland, which are resistant to pests, plant diseases and have a high content of sucrose.

