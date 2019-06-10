By Trend

The Iranian Government's Economic Commission has approved the proposal of the Oil Ministry for the delivery of at least four million tons of free bitumen to executive agencies for construction projects in current year.

At the Government's Economic Commission meeting, on Sunday, the members of the commission approved the Ministry of Oil's proposal regarding the delivery of free bitumen supply to executive bodies for urban and rural road asphalt, Trend reports citing ILNA.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz