By Trend

About 621 Syrian refugees on Saturday returned to their homeland from Lebanon, an online independent newspaper reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Refugees gathered in different areas in Lebanon including Nabatieh, Tripoli, Beirut and Bekaa, while the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) secured their return to Syria through the Masnaa Border Crossing, Elnashra said.

More than 1 million Syrian refugees are registered with the UNHCR in Lebanon, while the Lebanese government estimated the true number of Syrians in the country at 1.5 million.

To facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, Russia has drafted a strategy and presented it to the Lebanese authorities.

The strategy aims at securing the return of 890,000 Syrian refugees to their homeland.

