Armenian citizens have already parted with the euphoria associated with a bright capitalist future in the early 1990s. Wild post-Soviet capitalism has enriched only a few, while a significant part of the population found themselves below the poverty line.

The economy of Soviet Armenia was destroyed in record time after the country gained independence. Hopes for better living standards after independence have not been realized. Many people began to leave Armenia in the hope of gaining social security and faith in the future in a foreign country.

The new capitalist relations in their specific understanding have not solved any of the actual problems for the country and the people. The economy’s state remains deplorable, social security is not provided. All the talks about Armenia's technological development and innovations have not been confirmed in the state policy.

The decision to transfer industrial enterprises of Armenia to private ownership ended with the fact that powerful enterprises were sold for minimal prices. Without the necessary knowledge and experience, the new owners of enterprises sold the production equipment at the cost of scrap metal. Having made a lot of money on it, they let them into circulation in the sphere of trade and service, bringing quick profits.

In capitalist countries, there are restrictions on the ownership of property and antitrust policy. There are no such restrictions in Armenia and the process of making a profit is not regulated. A large part of the income of some entrepreneurs for many years remained in the shadows. The economic activity of the new authorities was not connected with the interests of the state development, effective use of available resources. The main economic activity in Armenia was the purchase and sale.

Today, this trend continues. People buy and ruin the industrial enterprises of Armenia for the purpose of enriching with the sale of property, which was recently owned by the state. It is not difficult to guess that such people have no desire to benefit the country and ensure its safety.

The experience of Armenia after independence shows that the main thing in the country is the nation’s mentality. However, this mentality in the new conditions has changed significantly under the influence of external effects. Former values have been consistently eliminated, and instead of them, other values have been introduced that do not contribute to the state development.

Armenia has formed a society in which such values as honor, conscience, the desire for justice, education, and professionalism are not appreciated and are not in demand. Other priorities have been formed where the task of developing the country's economy is not set. The main reason for the degradation process of society was the drop in the education level, the inability to analyze the processes and predict their results.

Specialization in the field of the economy has practically disappeared in Armenia. The country very often adopts laws that do not contribute to the economy’s efficiency and do not meet the goals announced by the government.

Armenia will face a steady lag and a decrease in the level of security if it continues to distance itself from the analysis of the processes taking place in the country. In these circumstances, all the talks about a bright future, the promise of economic development and the solution of social problems is only the desire of the authorities to calm society in order to avoid uncomfortable reactions.

