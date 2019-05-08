By Trend

On May 8, 2019, a briefing was held in the framework of the events dedicated to the foundation laying of the new, social-production complex in Serdar province of the Balkan region, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s Embassy in Baku.

This event was organized with the aim of informing the larger community about the Turkmen Lake “Altyn Asyr,” including its significance in the sphere of environment protection and development of social-economic system of Turkmenistan and the region in general.

The high-level foreign guests, heads and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Turkmenistan, international organizations and programs, international experts, as well as the representatives of national and foreign mass media took part in the briefing.

The authorized representatives of UN agencies and OSCE gave speeches during the briefing where they specifically noted the significance and scale of the man-made Turkmen Lake “Altyn Asyr” that is being constructed in the heart of the Karakum valley.

Then the Scientific-practical conference was held dedicated to the importance of Turkmen Lake which is a grand hydro-technical project aimed at the amelioration of environment, including the rational use of water and land resources.

The key officials of Turkmen higher educational institutions, scholars, experts, as well as the representatives of national mass media attended the conference.

During the conference, it was noted that Turkmen Lake “Altyn Asyr” will undoubtedly make a vital input to the development of social and economic system of the country.

After the events, the excursion by boat and bus along the Turkmen Lake “Altyn Asyr” was organized for the participants of the event that was also complemented by a promenade. Here, the participants could get acquainted firsthand with the transformations in the Karakum valley that took place after the construction of the reservoir that is being replenished by wastewaters from the agricultural fields of the country.

