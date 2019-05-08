By Trend

The 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission for Economic Cooperation was held in Ashgabat on May 8, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The Russian side was represented by Deputy Prime Minister Konstantin Chuichenko and Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin.

The parties considered joint projects, issues of the activities of Russian companies in Turkmenistan, as well as prospects for cooperation in the industrial, construction, transport, oil and gas, gas chemical and electric power industries, the report said.

The subject of cooperation between the relevant ministries and departments of the two countries and the process of implementing trade operations were touched upon.

The agenda also included cooperation issues in such important areas as the agro-industrial complex and the supply of agricultural equipment, construction, interaction among business structures and the introduction of advanced technologies.

At the end of the meeting, a ceremony of signing bilateral documents, including the memorandum on the establishment of the Turkmen-Astrakhan joint council on entrepreneurship, was held.

Turkmenistan has been recently actively developing business relations with the subjects of Russia, including Tatarstan Republic, the Sverdlovsk region and St. Petersburg city.

