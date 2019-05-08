By Trend

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran has issued a statement to the members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Trend reports via ISNA.

Iran will suspend some of its commitments within the nuclear deal starting from today, according to the statement.

Iran will suspend its commitments on storage of already enriched uranium and heavy water reserves at this stage, reads the statement.

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran said it gives 60 days to the countries remaining in the nuclear deal to fulfill their commitments, especially in the banking and oil sectors.

“If the JCPOA member countries meet the requirements of Iran, the country will resume implementing its commitments within the nuclear deal at the same time and to the same extent,” the statement said.

The JCPOA, signed between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, UK, Russia, China, France and Germany), was put in force in January 2016. The US announced its withdrawal from the deal In May 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year.

