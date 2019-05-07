By Trend

Russian LUKOIL's oil spill response technology got the green light, as the State Expert Review Agency approved the project, Trend reports citing the company.

Reportedly, the new development is designed specifically for marine and freshwater ecosystems of the Arctic region.

“The distinctive property of the technology is in specific strains of microorganisms that can be used in the Arctic regions, where application of conventional oil containment and skimming techniques is hindered by the harsh environment,” reads a message from LUKOIL.

LUKOIL's new development implies the use of special biologicals for marine, fresh and mesohalobiotic environments.

“These biologicals do not form any toxic compounds in air or water, and no harmful substances are used to produce them. With the ability to treat contaminated areas out of easy reach in extremely low temperatures, they are best suited for the environment of the Arctic and the Atlantic Oceans,” said the company.

LUKOIL is one of the largest publicly traded, vertically integrated oil and gas companies in the world accounting for more than 2 percent of the world's oil production and around 1 percent of the proved hydrocarbon reserves.

