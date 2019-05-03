By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Kazakhstan is a country with historically strong agricultural traditions. The country has strong potential to become a leading global producer in the era of global economic instability, climate change and an unstable pricing system.

The first production of peeled root vegetables in Kazakhstan has appeared in Nur-Sultan. Selected vegetables are sold in vacuum bags.

A small workshop located in the capital processes about seven tons of vegetables per day. Peeled potatoes, carrots and onions are packaged in vacuum bags weighing five kilograms.

Manufacturers consider special packages allow to preserve the freshness of vegetables from five to ten days.

Entrepreneur Sanjar Karimbekov said that the staff efficiency is increasing and cleanliness reigns indoor.

As the businessman noted, selected root vegetables are purchased from domestic agricultural producers. For peeled potatoes, the entrepreneur requests 115 tenges ($0.3) per kilogram.

Currently, peeled vegetables are purchased by large restaurants and small catering points of the capital.

Today, when Kazakhstan has embarked on reducing its dependence on energy resources, agriculture in the country is considered one of the most promising sectors of the economy. This industry can really become a driving force for economic development and give new impetus to the country's export diversification strategy.

Agriculture in the country has a huge potential and large reserves. The diverse climatic conditions of Kazakhstan allow to grow many crops and develop animal husbandry.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz