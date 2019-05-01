By Trend

The Uzbek Metallurgical Plant (Uzmetkombinat) launched the country's first production of carbon steel wire (wire rod), Trend reports with reference to the press service of the enterprise.

The implementation of this project will make it possible to produce import-substituting products worth at least $43.7 million a year, to increase the annual export potential of the plant by 30,000-50,000 tons of products with a total value of over $24 million.

It will also provide an opportunity to create a base in the country for the development of such new types of production.

"This project was implemented with the active participation of the managing trust company SFI Management Group and the specialists of the plant. Thanks to its implementation, the company will produce 100,000 tons of rolled wire and fittings, which will later go to both the domestic and foreign markets for the manufacture of reinforced concrete structures, bridges, the base of the roadway, building frames," Chairman of the Board of Uzmetkombinat Tokhirzhon Azamatov said.

The total cost of the project exceeded $19 million and the Chinese company CERI acted as the supplier of the main technological equipment.

"All construction work, installation of mechanical, power, hydraulic and electrical equipment was carried out by specialists of the plant, without the involvement of specialized assembly organizations from the outside," the head of the investment department of Uzmetkombinat, Narminan Umerov noted.

Expert estimates show that Uzbekistan’s need for wire rod exceeds 60,000 tons per year, not to mention requests from neighboring countries, many of which simply lack such production. The plant is planning to export about 30 percent of the produced wire rod.

The fact that the technological process of production covers the entire cycle of metallurgical processing is also a feature of this project.

As a result, full control over output will be ensured, which will allow to obtain high-quality and export-oriented metallurgical product.

Among the main consumers of products are the largest domestic enterprises – Almalik Mining and Metallurgical Combine, Uzbekistan Railways, Deutsche Cable AG Tashkent, Navoi Metallurgical Combine, Uzbekneftegaz, Uzkabel, Uzkimyosanoat and many others.

Considering exports, at the first stage it is planned to deliver wore rods to Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

Uzmetkombinat JSC is the leading enterprise of ferrous metallurgy in the country.

In July 2017, the foreign company SFI Management Group was involved as a trust manager of the state share in the authorized capital of the plant.

---

