By Trend

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has sold another part of Azerbaijan’s state bonds, which were in the investment portfolio of the Single Accumulative Pension Fund of Kazakhstan, Trend reports referring to the fund.

In March, a deal was concluded on the sale of Azerbaijan’s state bonds worth approximately 30 billion tenges ($78.9 million).

Azerbaijan’s state bonds worth 54.8 billion tenges ($144.18 million) remain in the portfolio of the fund. As of March 1, their value amounted to 84.9 billion tenges (almost $223.4 million).

In September 2017, the fund exchanged the bonds of the International Bank of Azerbaijan, which were in its investment portfolio, for Azerbaijan’s state bonds.

The exchange took place as part of the restructuring of the international commitments of the International Bank of Azerbaijan related to the preparation for the privatization of its shares.

