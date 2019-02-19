By Trend

Iran should change its way of attracting foreign investors, governor of Iran’s north-eastern Razavi Khorasan province Alireza Razm Hosseini said.

Old methods of attracting investors are ineffective because some international restrictions and sanctions have created economic pressure, Hosseini said, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

He added that presently, the best way to attract foreign investors is to get acquainted and benefit from Iranians living abroad.

Hosseini stressed that to attract foreign investors through social networks is the easiest method and Iran should take any step in this sphere.

He said that the measures were taken for private investors to overcome the problems with unfinished economic projects.

