By Trend

As many as 26 European islands have launched clean energy transition, Trend reports citing European Commission.

European Commission initiative kick-starts energy transition process with islands to support them in becoming more self-sufficient, prosperous and sustainable, said the message.

“Today, 26 European islands have officially launched their clean energy transition with the support of the European Commission’s Clean Energy for EU Islands Secretariat.

In a first phase, 6 islands, the Aran Islands (Ireland) Cres-Lošinj (Croatia), Sifnos (Greece), Culatra (Portugal), Salina (Italy) and La Palma (Spain) will develop and publish their clean energy transition agendas by summer 2019. The other 20 islands will do so by summer 2020. These islands are:

Hvar, Croatia,

Brač, Croatia

Korčula, Croatia

Kökar, Finland

Marie-Galante, France

New Caledonia, France

Crete, Greece

Samos, Greece

Cape Clear, Ireland

Favignana, Italy

Pantelleria, Italy

Azores, Portugal

Ibiza, Spain

Mallorca, Spain

Menorca, Spain

A Illa de Arousa, Spain

Gotland, Sweden

Öland, Sweden

Orkney, UK

Scottish Islands, UK

The objective of the Clean Energy for EU Islands Secretariat is to help as many European islands as possible embark on and advance their clean energy transition in a way that includes the whole island and its stakeholders.

The 26 islands were selected based on their potential for establishing a high-quality transition process with the support of the Secretariat.

---

