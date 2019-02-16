By Trend

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is of geostrategic importance for diversification of supplies for Bulgaria, Macedonia and the region of Southeastern and Central Europe, Trend reports citing the Draft of Bulgaria’s Integrated Energy and Climate Plan for the Period from 2021 to 2030 issued by the country’s energy ministry.

As part of the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, IGB will provide Bulgaria and its neighboring countries with access to alternative supplies, reads the document.

IGB is of strategic importance for the implementation of the Vertical Gas Corridor and will contribute to the development of Balkan Gas Hub concept, according to the Energy and Climate Plan.

Its realization also creates opportunities for transit transport through the gas transport system of Bulgartransgaz EAD to the other interconnections, said the document.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.

