By Trend

Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces on Wednesday departed Tehran for Moscow to pay an official visit to the neighboring country, Trend reported citing IRNA.

Major-General Mohammad-Hossein Baqeri, heading a high ranking military delegation travelled to Russia to discuss issues of mutual interest with the Russian officials, in particular his Russian counterpart.

The visit is taking place upon an official invitation from the Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu.

Bilateral military cooperation and fighting terrorism are expected to be the main topic of the Iranian commander discussions with the Russian officials.

Baqeri will also attend the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria, scheduled to be held on February 14 in Sochi city of the Black Sea.

The day-long Sochi Summit in Russia on Thursday is to concentrate on the joint counter-terrorism measures in the region, the restoration of tranquility, the return of the refugees and the settlement of political stability in Syria and cooperation in reconstructing the crisis-stricken country.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is expected to leave for Russia on Thursday to attend the Sochi Summit.

