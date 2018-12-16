By Trend

Uzbekistan’s carmaker Uzavtosanoat has registered an additional issue of shares worth 529.95 billion soums ($63.94 million), the State Committee of Uzbekistan for Assistance to Privatized Enterprises and Development of Competition told Trend.

The total value of the carmaker's accounted shares increased by almost 60 percent to exceed 1.41 trillion soums ($170.53 million).

The Committee said that as of Dec. 14, 2018 the securities of 602 joint stock companies were taken into account at the Central Securities Depository, the total volume of which amounted to 6,150 trillion with a nominal value of 58.81 trillion soums.

The financial sector (banks, stock exchanges, investment funds, leasing and insurance companies) accounted for 3.36 trillion shares with a nominal value of 16.07 trillion soums.

A large majority of corporate bonds in Uzbekistan fell on the share of commercial banks. According to the Committee, the Central Securities Depository accounted for 500,000 corporate bonds totaling 198.06 billion soums, of which 450,000 bonds or 148.06 billion soums were issued by only three commercial banks (O’zsanoatqurilishbank, Kapital Bank and National Bank of Uzbekistan).

Uzavtosanoat issued 50,000 corporate bonds for 50 billion soums.

It was earlier reported that at the Dec. 3-7 trade week at Uzbekistan's Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange, 265 purchase and sale transactions were carried out on shares of 30 joint stock companies.

As a result, 17.4 million ordinary shares and 62,900 privileged shares worth 6.1 billion soums were sold against 28.7 billion soums last week.

(8312.64 UZS = 1 USD on Dec. 14)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz