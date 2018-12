By Trend

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Doha, Qatar on Saturday to attend Doha Forum 2018, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

The event is slated to be held with the attendance of prominent figures on December 15-16.

Doha Forum is to focus on regional challenges and international security.

The United Nations Secretary- General António Guterres is also scheduled to participate in the event.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz