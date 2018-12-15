By Trend

Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines has launched flights from Astana to the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

According to the Civil Aviation Committee, flights will be operated 2 times a week, on Fridays and Sundays, on the CRJ-200 aircraft.

Regular flights between the two cities are also operated by Tajikistan's Somon Air (frequency of 3 flights per week) and Tajik Air (frequency of 2 flights per week) airlines.

From the Kazakh side, Air Astana operates flights on the Dushanbe-Almaty-Dushanbe route with a frequency of 5 flights per week. The airline also plans to launch flights on the Astana-Dushanbe-Astana route with a frequency of 3 flights per week in the 2019 spring-summer navigation period.

Presently, SCAT Airlines, which is one of the largest airlines in Kazakhstan, operates passenger flights within Kazakhstan, as well as to Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Georgia, Lithuania, China and Armenia.

The airline's fleet consists of 15 Boeing and 6 Bombardier aircraft. Annually SCAT Airlines opens up to 10 new flights, with an average increase in passenger traffic by 40 percent.

