By Trend
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines has launched flights from Astana to the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.
According to the Civil Aviation Committee, flights will be operated 2 times a week, on Fridays and Sundays, on the CRJ-200 aircraft.
Regular flights between the two cities are also operated by Tajikistan's Somon Air (frequency of 3 flights per week) and Tajik Air (frequency of 2 flights per week) airlines.
From the Kazakh side, Air Astana operates flights on the Dushanbe-Almaty-Dushanbe route with a frequency of 5 flights per week. The airline also plans to launch flights on the Astana-Dushanbe-Astana route with a frequency of 3 flights per week in the 2019 spring-summer navigation period.
The airline's fleet consists of 15 Boeing and 6 Bombardier aircraft. Annually SCAT Airlines opens up to 10 new flights, with an average increase in passenger traffic by 40 percent.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz