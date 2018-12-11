By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The volume of production of petroleum products in Kazakhstan increased by 9.3 percent, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev declared.

A meeting of Kazakh Government chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev which focused on the development of the fuel and energy industry in January-November 2018 was held on December 11.

The main indicators of the fuel and energy industry show a positive growth trend for this period of time.

The volume of oil and condensate production amounted to about 82.4 million tons, showing an increase of 4.9 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2017.

Bozumbayev noted that oil production on three large projects amounted to 49 million tons, including 12 million tons at the Kashagan field, 25.9 million tons at Tengiz, and 11.1 million tons at Karachaganak. Oil exports amounted to 66 million tons of oil, which is 3.8 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

“The volume of oil refining amounted to about 15 million tons of oil, showing an increase of 8.6 percent compared to the same period of 2017, and 2.4 percent higher than the plan for 11 months. The volume of production of petroleum products (aviation kerosene, diesel fuel, fuel oil, gasoline) amounted to 10.6 million tons, showing an increase of 9.3 percent over the same period in 2017 and 3.9 percent of the plan for January-November 2018, Bozumbayev reported.

In general, the situation in the oil products market is stable, there is no shortage of fuel. As of December 10 in Kazakhstan, the average retail price for gasoline AI-92 is 154.8 tenge ($0.42), for inter-seasonal diesel fuel - 193.2 tenge ($0.52). The amount of fuel residues at the country's oil depots is enough to cover the needs of the domestic market: gasoline reserves of the Аi-92 - 267.500 tons (for 30 days), and diesel fuel - 143.200 tons (for 11 days).

“Due to the disparity of retail prices for oil products at gas stations of the country compared to neighboring countries, there is evidence of high consumption of fuel and lubricants by transit transport in the border areas of the country,” said K. Bozumbayev.

In this regard, in order to prevent a rise in fuel prices in Kazakhstan, as well as to reduce the risk of a shortage of diesel fuel, the Ministry of Energy is working on measures to temporarily ban the export of petroleum products (diesel fuel) outside the borders of Kazakhstan on the basis of current legislation that does not contradict the norms EEU.

Gas production amounted to 50.5 billion cubic meter, showing an increase of 4.8 percent compared with January-November 2017, or by 6.1 percent more than the plan for January-November 2018. Gas export amounted to 17.9 billion cubic meter, which is more than the same period in 2017 by 14 percent.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, 2.8 million tons of liquefied petroleum gas was produced, which is 7.3 percent more compared to the same period of 2017.

Electricity generation amounted to 96.7 billion kWh, which is 4.8 percent more compared to the same period in 2017.

The volume of uranium mining amounted to 19.600 tons which are 93 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2017.

“The fuel and energy industry continues its dynamic development,” Bozumbayev summed up.

