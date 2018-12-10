By Trend

The issue of change in administrative borders of the Tajik capital will be discussed at the next session of the Dushanbe local council (Majlis) that will take place on December 18, Trend reports referring to news.tj.

The session will review the results of work carried out by the Dushanbe mayor’s office over the first eleven months of this year, a source in the Dushanbe mayor’s office told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali will report on this subject.

Recall, the government’s decree approving the Dushanbe municipal redevelopment plan was signed on April 28, 2017.

In accordance with this plan, the territory of the Tajik capital will be extended from the current 12,700 hectares to 18,000 hectares by 2025, 25,000 hectares by 2040 and 30,000 hectares after by 2040.

The territory of Dushanbe will be extended at the expense of territories of Varzob, Hisor and Roudaki districts.

Meanwhile, Dushanbe’s population is expected to reach 936,000 by 2025 and 1.176 million by 2040.

The ambitious municipal redevelopment plan includes the construction of modern buildings and the authorities are seeking to move many old buildings as part of this plan. Plans to demolish some of the most popular landmarks in Dushanbe have sparked outrage.

