The first round of consultations between the foreign ministries of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on informational support for foreign policy and work with journalists took place here on December 3-4, Trend reports referring to news.tj.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, the two sides exchanged views on experience of work in public diplomacy and discussed perspective directions of expansion of cooperation between news agencies of the two countries in the context of dynamic expansion of bilateral comprehensive cooperation between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

In accordance with the program of cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two counties, the next consultations are expected to take place in Tashkent next year.

