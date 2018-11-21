By Trend

An OSCE delegation led by High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier is expected to visit Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 21-24, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

Meetings of the OSCE delegation are planned to be held in the Turkmen parliament, the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Education during the visit.

Zannier is also expected to address lecturers and students of the International University for Humanities and Development and the Institute of International Relations of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The OSCE high commissioner also intends to visit Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region during the visit.

