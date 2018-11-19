By Trend

Over seven months of this Iranian year (started on March 21, 2018) 10.450 million tons of main products worth $5.343 billion were imported to Iran, the Iran Customs Administration said.

Corn, rice, cooking oil, medicines, foodstuffs, meat, soybean, barley, fertilizers, sugar, granulated sugar and wheat were imported to Iran over seven months of this Iranian year, Mehr News Agency reported.

Corn was mainly imported. Thus, 4.766 million tons of corn worth $1.118 billion were imported to Iran over seven months of this Iranian year, which is 11 percent more than in the same period of last Iranian year.

Moreover, 1.788 million tons of cooking oil worth $924 million were imported to Iran.

---

