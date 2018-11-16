By Trend

The 4th Festival of Korean Movies will take place at the Kayhon Movie Theater in Dushanbe from November 22-24, news.tj reports.

An official opening of the Festival, which is organized by the Korean Embassy in Dushanbe, will take place on November 22. My Paparotti film will be shown on November 22, according to the Ministry of Culture (MoC) of Tajikistan.

My Paparotti is a 2013 South Korean film starring Lee Je-hoon and Han Suk-kyu. It focuses on the special relationship between a high school gangster and the music teacher who helps him pursue his dream of becoming a singer like the late tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

Based on the real-life story of Kim Ho-joong, who first appeared on the variety show Star King in July 2009, where he talked about growing up as a thug and joining gangs, until his grandmother encouraged him to pursue singing.

In all, five movies, namely My Paparotti, Confession of Murder, The Fatal Encounter, Jongju (phonetically spelled) and Wonderful Nightmare will be showcased during the festival.

The previous Festival of Korean Movies took place in Dushanbe in 2015.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz