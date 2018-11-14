By Trend

During the working government meeting in Ashgabat, Myratgeldy Meredov, Turkmen deputy prime minister for fuel and energy issues, reported on the progress of construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, being built in accordance with the approved schedule, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Having heard the report, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stated the progressive dynamics of the implementation of the TAPI project.

The deputy prime minister was instructed to further diversify the oil and gas sector, modernize its infrastructure, control the timely implementation of major investment projects, including the creation of new routes for the supply of Turkmen energy carriers to global markets and the construction of modern gas processing facilities, the message said.

The construction of the pipeline began in December 2015.

The possible costs of the TAPI project vary within $7-10 billion.

The consortium, with the participation of the Asian development Bank (ADB), continues active negotiations with all interested parties. Various options of participation in the project, such as participation in the company's share, project financing, financing through international development banks and with the help of export credit agencies from around the world are being examined.

As the leader of TAPI Pipeline company Limited, Turkmengas State Concern, which has a controlling stake, acts as the main financier and project manager.

The consortium also includes the Afghanistan Gas Corporation, Inter State Gas Systems (Private) Limited and Indian GAIL.

The total length of the pipeline, with a capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year will be 1,840 kilometers. The fuel will be supplied from the Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan, the second largest in the world.

The length of the Turkmen section will be 205 kilometers.

Then, this energy bridge will pass through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar (816 kilometers), through the cities of Quetta and Multan across Pakistani territory (819 kilometers), and reach the settlement of Fazilka in India.

