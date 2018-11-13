By Trend

Turkmenistan is considering the possibility of supplying natural gas to the European market and is holding the relevant negotiations with the European Commission, said Yagshygeldy Kakayev, advisor to the Turkmen president, the Turkmengaz State Concern said in a message.

He made the remarks at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) underway in Abu Dhabi.

“We are considering an export route to Europe and are actively negotiating with the European Commission and other transit countries on this issue,” he said.

There were held negotiations in October in Brussels with Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic, where top managers of the fuel and energy complex of Turkmenistan took part, which has become the evidence of the intensification of the negotiation process.

This fact is particularly noteworthy because it happened against the background of the ongoing negotiations of the Turkmengaz State Concern with the Russian joint-stock company Gazprom on the resumption of gas deliveries interrupted in 2016.

The project of laying a 300-kilometer gas pipeline along the bottom of the Caspian Sea to the shores of Azerbaijan is the best option for the delivery of Turkmen gas to the European market. Further, the Turkmen gas can be delivered to Turkey, which borders with European countries.

Turkmenistan declared its readiness to supply Europe with an annual volume of up to 30 billion cubic meters of gas over 30 years. It is expected that the gas supplies can be provided through the East-West gas pipeline, which begins from the large Turkmen Galkynysh field.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz