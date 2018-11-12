By Trend

Presently, 13 investment projects worth $1 billion are being implemented in Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, governor of the region Askar Myrzakhmetov told reporters.

"Among the ongoing projects there is a project to increase ammophos production at the Kazphosphate export-oriented enterprise. For the first 9 months of 2018, as many as 125,100 tons worth 24.4 billion tenge were produced," he said, adding that exports for 8 months amounted to 1,200 tons or 117.7 million tenge.

Also, the work of the Investors Service Center in Zhambyl was revised and strengthened: young people speaking English, Chinese, Turkish and Korean were recruited.

The governor also shared statistics on the economy sectors in Zhambyl.

"In the first 9 months of 2018, the growth in industry was 5.1 percent, agriculture - 4.2 percent, construction - 6.6 percent, cargo transportation - 7.8 percent, and communication - 7.2 percent," he noted.

(372.65 USD = 1 KZT on Nov. 10)

