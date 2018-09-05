By Trend

Turkmenistan is among the important trade partners of Uzbekistan, and the dialogue in this sphere is characterized by dynamic and sustainable growth, reads an article by Akmaljon Kuchkarov, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan, the Turkmen media reported.

The article is dedicated to the celebration of the 27th anniversary of the state independence of Uzbekistan.

The diplomat notes that this year the parties held a number of meetings and negotiations to ensure the practical implementation of the Ashgabat agreement on the establishment of the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman transport and transit corridor.

The work is underway to deepen intersectoral, interregional cooperation and expand direct contacts between representatives of business circles of the two countries, according to the article.

The established open and confidential dialogue between Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev is the basis for strengthening the multifaceted Uzbek-Turkmen cooperation at the present stage, the Uzbek diplomat said in his article.

This year, the countries celebrated the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations. On April 23-24, 2018, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid a state visit to Uzbekistan.

Following the talks at the highest level, a solid package of documents was signed. Besides, a monument to the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Pyragy and the Ashgabat Park were opened in Tashkent city, while the House of Uzbek-Turkmen Friendship was opened in Urgench city.

The activity of the Uzbek-Turkmen intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation, special exhibitions organized in Ashgabat and Tashkent, as well as business forums give impetus to building up trade and economic relations, which have become more active.

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which have impressive reserves of hydrocarbon resources, are in favor of diversification of energy flows. The implementation of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan–China gas pipeline project, which was put into operation in 2009, is a good example of this.

Recently Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited business circles of Uzbekistan to participate in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project. Construction of the Turkmen section of that pipeline was started in December 2015.

Uzbekistan was also invited to start developing oil and gas fields on the Turkmen shelf of the Caspian Sea. Ashgabat is ready to intensify cooperation in the framework of the project on the supply of electricity from Central to South Asia through the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route.

At this stage, the two countries are also discussing a project to establish the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran-Oman transport route. This will significantly increase international transit traffic and provide a new communication corridor to world markets.

