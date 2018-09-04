By Trend

Uzbekistan's ambassador to France Sardor Rustambaev has presented his credentials to President Emmanuel Macron, Uzbek media reported citing the Uzbek embassy in Paris.

The French president conveyed congratulations to Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the 27th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence, wished prosperity and stability.

"Macron very positively assessed the state and prospects of further development of the Uzbek-French relations and expressed his gratitude to the Uzbek president for his significant contribution and interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation," the report says.

The French president expressed hope that Shavkat Mirziyoyev's forthcoming visit to Paris will allow to discuss not only the expansion of bilateral cooperation, but also topical international issues.

---

