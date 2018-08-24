By Trend

The date of the meeting of the presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey to be held in Tehran has been already defined, and it will be announced in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, RIA Novosti reported.

Lavrov made the remarks at a press conference following the meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Speaking about the agenda of the summit, Lavrov said that it will include the several issues.

“The problems of de-escalation in Syria’s Idlib province are being resolved, and the situation there is really complicated,” the Russian minister added.

Earlier, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said that the third summit of the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syria is scheduled for early September in Tehran.

---

