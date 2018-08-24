By Trend

The customs duties on the cars imported to the Eurasian Customs Union market will be reduced beginning from September 1, Kazinform reported referring to the website of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The payment of 17 percent of the customs value of a new car will be necessary for the import of such car beginning from September 1. A few years ago, similar duties accounted for 23 percent. The duties for the importation of used cars older than 5-7 years from the date of their release will account for 22 percent.

It is expected that next year the rates of import duties may be reduced to 15 percent.

New duty rates for imported cars will be applied throughout the EAEU.

Together with duties on cars, the tariffs for more than 95 types of other goods will also be reduced according to the decision of the EAEU Supreme Economic Council.

---

