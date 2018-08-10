By Trend

The price for coal has more than doubled and amounted to 17,000 tenges in some areas of the East Kazakhstan region, Kazakh media reported Aug. 10.

"Its growth for the end user is significantly influenced by railway tariffs and surcharges of intermediary organizations. The main volume of coal for municipal consumers is sold through the commodity exchange," Kazakh energy ministry said.

In addition, the ministry noted that the regulation of commercial activities, state regulation of activity of commodity exchanges, regional development and the antitrust response in regard to players of the market are under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

The official exchange rate on August 10 is 354.06 KTZ/USD.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz