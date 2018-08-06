By Kamila Aliyeva

Uzbekneftegaz and Honeywell UOP (U.S.) have reached an agreement on the use of technology of MTO and Separex belonging to the American company at the enterprises of the oil and gas sector of Uzbekistan, Podrobno.uz reported.

This is stipulated in the Memorandum of Understanding, under which Honeywell UOP will conduct a pilot industrial test of Separex gas separating unit at one of the enterprises of Uzbekneftegaz JSC. If positive results are obtained, the issue of introducing this technology into other gas processing facilities of the country will be worked out.

Separex membrane systems are used to remove acid gas and water from natural gas. The systems are supplied on a block basis with spirally mounted membrane elements. As the specialists of the manufacturer note, the advantages of these membrane systems, as compared to conventional processes based on solvents, are the improvement of the quality of the processed natural gas, as well as the reduction of capital and operating costs in the gas processing process.

Honeywell UOP is one of the American companies which signed an agreement with the Uzbek side on the implementation of joint projects within the framework of the official visit of the Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the United States in May 2018.

In particular, Honeywell UOP provides for the development of a project for the construction of a methanol production facility from natural gas, as well as olefins from methanol using MTO (methanol to olefins) technology worth $ 3.2 billion. Based on the results of the development and approval of the preliminary feasibility study of the project, the forms of further cooperation with Honeywell UOP as licensor of MTO technology will be discussed.

Uzbekistan, which has a significant hydrocarbon potential, possesses about a third of all the mineral resources in Central Asia. Currently, the country is one of the world's 20 largest producers of gas.

The amount of investments in the oil and gas industry for the years of independence exceeded $ 35 billion, of which 57 percent fall on foreign direct investment and loans.

The deep processing of hydrocarbon raw materials, the production of high-value-added products from it, the expansion of the geography of exports and the attraction of investments are among the main economic priorities of the oil and gas industry at the current stage.

